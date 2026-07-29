Prediction: 3 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Will Join the $2 Trillion Club by 2027 (Hint: Not SpaceX)

Key Points

Broadcom's custom AI chip business is taking off.

Micron is riding a huge demand wave.

Meta's core business could be valued at $2 trillion today.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

A while ago, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, was a member of the $2 trillion club. However, it has sold off and fallen out of that group, and I don't think it has what it takes to get back above the $2 trillion threshold for a while.

Instead, I'm focusing on other stocks with fairly defined growth rates and profit levels that look like genius buys right now. The three that I think can get above $2 trillion by 2027 at the latest are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). All three are fantastic investments and will be there before investors know it.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

1. Broadcom

Broadcom is only a stone's throw away from the $2 trillion club, with a market cap of more than $1.8 trillion. However, I think it could cross the $2 trillion threshold before 2026 is over. That would be a solid gain in just about five months, but investors also need to be ready for what is coming in 2027.

While Broadcom does a lot as a company, its biggest growth area is custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which are becoming increasingly popular among AI hyperscalers. These specialized computing units excel in one area, and when used with a specific workload, they provide superior cost performance versus training using graphics processing units (GPUs). As a result, AI hyperscalers are deploying large numbers of these units.

Orders are ramping up, and management expects more than $100 billion in AI semiconductor revenue in 2027. For reference, AI semiconductor revenue was $10.8 billion in Q2 (or about $43.2 billion annualized). That's a huge jump, and will easily help Broadcom reach the $2 trillion mark if it can live up to that expectation.

2. Micron

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is the furthest from $2 trillion, with a $940 billion valuation. If it more than doubles during the next year and a half, it'll be an excellent investment, and I think Micron could achieve it. It's a memory chip fabricator, and memory chips are in short supply right now, causing prices to skyrocket. This has led to soaring Micron revenue and profit.

However, Micron's growth is far from done. During fiscal 2027 (ending August 2027), Wall Street analysts estimate Micron's revenue growth at 84% and that its earnings per share (EPS) will more than double from $73.44 to $153.74. With the stock trading at just 5.8 times 2027's earnings estimates, I think Micron stock could easily double during the next year and a half, leading to strong gains for investors.

3. Meta Platforms

Last up is Meta Platforms, which is currently viewed negatively by the AI investment community. Investors are worried about how much money Meta is dumping into AI without much to show for it. Still, they are ignoring a strong advertising business that's benefiting from some of Meta's AI tools.

Furthermore, Meta may launch a cloud computing business unit. If Meta can turn the corner on its AI technology and offer something that rivals one of the other hyperscalers' products, then Meta could easily become a beloved stock on Wall Street and surge from its current $1.5 trillion valuation, easily crossing the $2 trillion mark along the way.

The company has a ways to go before this happens, but with Meta stock trading at an attractive 19 times forward earnings right now, it has plenty of room for its valuation to expand to pass the $2 trillion level in its current state, not to mention what it could be by the end of next year.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.