Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Newsmax 5 Years From Now

More than 50 million Americans regularly watch Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) or read some of its publications. Thanks to a recently announced expansion into Europe and the Middle East, the number of people outside the U.S. who obtain their news from the company is likely to increase.

Forbes magazine has called Newsmax a "news powerhouse." However, Newsmax stock hasn't been a powerhouse for investors this year, except for a brief spike after its initial public offering (IPO) in late March and early April.

This communication services stock could roar back. However, I predict three stocks will be worth more than Newsmax five years from now.

1. Fox Corp

I'll start with Newsmax's biggest competitor in the conservative news arena: Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA). It's a relatively easy prediction that Fox will be worth more than Newsmax by the end of the decade. After all, Fox's market cap of nearly $31 billion is already significantly larger than Newsmax's market cap of only $1.1 billion.

Even if the two companies were closer in size, I suspect that Fox would still outperform Newsmax over the next five years. Interestingly, the bigger and more established media company delivered stronger revenue growth in its latest quarter than Newsmax did.

Also, Newsmax remains unprofitable, posting a net loss of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, Fox posted a profit of $690 million in its September-ending quarter.

Despite these financial advantages, Fox's valuation is more attractive than that of Newsmax. Fox's shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.8, well below the forward sales multiple of 6 for Newsmax stock.

2. Mirum Pharmaceuticals

If you're looking for a small-ish stock that should grow much more than Newsmax over the next five years, I think Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a great candidate. This drugmaker's market cap of around $4 billion is admittedly still higher than Newsmax's current market cap. However, Mirum has a lot more going for it than Newsmax does.

While Newsmax's revenue is increasing by low single-digit percentages, Mirum's revenue soared 47% year-over-year in the third quarter. This impressive performance was driven by fast-growing sales of the company's rare liver disease drug Livmarli.

Mirum thinks that Livmarli has the potential to become a blockbuster drug in the not-too-distant future. The company also has other pipeline programs that could generate annual sales of over $1 billion. Mirum has great expectations for voloxibat in treating the rare liver diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis, as well as for MRM-3379 in treating Fragile X syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

The company could soon add another promising therapy to its lineup. Mirum recently announced plans to acquire Bluejay Therapeutics in a deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Bluejay is evaluating its lead program, brelovitug, in a Phase 3 clinical study targeting chronic hepatitis delta virus, the most severe type of viral hepatitis.

3. The Trade Desk

Newsmax makes its money primarily through advertising. If you're looking for a stock that's a much better long-term pick in the advertising market, check out The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).

The Trade Desk is leading advertising technology company. Its software helps advertising agencies and other clients place ads on a wide range of online sites and streaming networks.

I'm admittedly not going out on a limb by predicting that The Trade Desk will be worth more than Newsmax in five years. The adtech stock's market cap of $18.6 billion gives it a huge head start.

In my view, though, The Trade Desk will deliver greater returns than Newsmax. Despite a steep sell-off this year, The Trade Desk has excellent growth opportunities, driven by increasing ad-supported connected TV and expansion into international markets.

