Prediction: 3 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Amazon 10 Years From Now

Full disclosure: I own shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and am bullish about its prospects. I think the company will continue to reign as the No. 1 e-commerce platform and cloud services provider. It won't surprise me in the least if Amazon's market cap doubles or more by the end of the decade.

That said, Amazon won't be the biggest stock on the market despite delivering strong gains, in my view. I predict the following three stocks will be worth more than Amazon 10 years from now.

1. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) briefly forfeited its throne earlier this year as the company with the biggest market cap. It could do so again. Nonetheless, I expect it will still be worth more than Amazon in 2034.

Amazon's market cap is roughly $1.5 trillion lower than Apple's right now. The only way it could make up that gap is if Apple performs dismally. I wouldn't bet on that happening.

Sure, Apple's iPhone sales growth has evaporated in recent years. That could soon change, though. Apple Intelligence (the company's name for its generative artificial intelligence [GenAI] capabilities) will run only on iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Several Wall Street analysts project that GenAI could spark a huge iPhone upgrade supercycle. I agree with their reasoning.

Don't overlook the potential for 6G to be another massive growth driver for Apple. The next generation of wireless technology could be available early in the next decade. It could be a game-changer in ushering in widespread adoption of augmented reality and perhaps even holographic displays on Apple's iPhones.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) isn't too far behind Apple, with a market cap hovering around $3 trillion. I don't see Amazon vaulting past the tech giant over the next 10 years, even if it delivers stronger growth (which I suspect could happen).

Amazon and Microsoft share at least one key growth driver: organizations' migration of apps and data to the cloud. Although Microsoft Azure is a distant second to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud services market now, I think the gap will narrow over time.

Microsoft's ace in the hole could be its relationship with OpenAI. It has already integrated GPT-4 throughout its product suite and cloud offerings. If GPT-5 fulfills its potential, it and future large language models (LLMs) developed by OpenAI and adopted by Microsoft could fuel tremendous growth for both companies.

3. Alphabet

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) market cap of $2 trillion isn't too much greater than Amazon's. I predict the Google parent will still be ahead of Amazon 10 years from now for a few key reasons.

Like Microsoft, Alphabet could gain ground on AWS in the cloud services market. Its Google Cloud is already growing much faster than AWS. Google's AI expertise could enable it to accelerate this growth.

I also think technologies of the future could provide massive tailwinds for Alphabet. The company is already racing to develop AI-powered agents that perform lots of tasks for customers. It's a leader in quantum computing. 6G could present a fantastic opportunity for Google Pixel smartphones and other Android devices. And with Waymo, Alphabet is poised to be one of the biggest winners in what could be a multitrillion-dollar robotaxi market.

How I could be wrong

Will my prediction come true? I think so. However, there's a chance I could be wrong.

Amazon's growth could be even better than I anticipate. The company could move into new markets more aggressively than before. It could out-innovate rivals, including those mentioned above.

Any or all of the companies I expect to be bigger than Amazon 10 years from now could stumble. Apple's GenAI initiatives might not ignite an iPhone upgrade supercycle. Microsoft might be unable to capitalize on new AI developments from OpenAI for some reason (perhaps OpenAI stumbles or the two companies' relationship sours). Alphabet's Google Search dominance could disappear due to regulatory actions and/or new AI capabilities.

Still, I wouldn't bet against Apple, Microsoft, or Alphabet -- or Amazon either. Instead, I own all four stocks and don't plan on selling them.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.