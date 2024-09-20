Prediction: 2025's Social Security COLA Won't Be Terrible News After All

Millions of older Americans rely on their monthly Social Security benefits to make ends meet. And thankfully, those benefits are eligible for an annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

The purpose of COLAs is to help Social Security beneficiaries maintain their buying power in the face of inflation. Over time, living costs tend to rise naturally.

Keeping Social Security payments stagnant would likely force those who rely on them into poverty through the years. However, because those benefits get a boost from year to year in line with inflation, seniors can keep up with their expenses to a reasonable degree, even if Social Security is their primary income source.

Most seniors on Social Security want their monthly benefits to rise as much as possible from one year to the next. And for this reason, many older Americans could be in for a world of disappointment in the new year.

Initial estimates are calling for a 2.5% Social Security COLA in 2025. That would make 2025's raise the smallest COLA to arrive in years and could put a lot of seniors in a tough financial spot.

While it might seem like all bad news with regard to 2025's Social Security COLA, things actually aren't as bleak as they might seem. Here's why.

There's still time for that number to change

Social Security's official 2025 COLA is unlikely to be substantially higher than 2.5%. But could it end up coming in higher than 2.5? Yes.

That number is merely an estimate, based on inflation data from July and August. An official COLA won't be calculated until inflation data from September becomes available.

If inflation ticks upward this month, seniors on Social Security could end up with a raise in 2025 that's higher than 2.5%. While it may not be much higher, every little bit helps.

A smaller COLA means inflation is easing up

Social Security COLAs are tied directly to inflation. Therefore, when one goes down, it indicates that the other is down, too. In other words, a smaller 2025 COLA means inflation has been cooling. If that trend continues, seniors on Social Security could gain buying power in the form of lower prices in stores and in general.

It's not a worst-case scenario

The idea of a smaller Social Security raise in 2025 might seem disappointing. But remember, next year's COLA isn't set in stone. Even if 2.5% ends up being the official number, it's not so terrible, given that it's also indicative of slowing inflation.

If you're worried about getting by on a smaller raise, make changes that allow you to stretch your Social Security income further. These could include:

Downsizing to a smaller home

Relocating to an area of the U.S. where housing and living costs are cheaper

Getting rid of a car if you live in a walkable area or one with public transportation

Trading your current car in for a cheaper one if your driving needs are minimal

Reviewing Medicare plan choices every year to see if there's a more cost-effective option, which you can do from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 during open enrollment

If you're savvy about managing your expenses, you may find that you're able to make your 2025 Social Security COLA work for you -- no matter what it amounts to.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.