Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Palantir 3 Years From Now

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of around $250 billion. That places it within the top 50 largest companies, but some (including myself) question whether this is a legitimate valuation.

While Palantir had great success and is a strong company, a few items cause me to question this valuation, which could lead to some other stocks being worth far more than Palantir just three years from now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is Palantir overvalued?

Palantir is a fantastic company. Its AI-powered data analytics platform is growing at a strong pace and has important clients in the government and commercial sectors. However, the stock valuation is unsustainable.

Palantir's valuation got out of control at over 200 times forward earnings and nearly 100 times sales. It doesn't have the required growth to justify those valuations, and I wouldn't be surprised if the stock crashes within the next three years.

For reference, AI powerhouse Nvidia has never traded for more than 45 times sales and 50 times forward earnings since its run began in 2023, and revenue grew at a maximum pace of 265% year over year during that period. Palantir's fastest growth since 2023 was 36%, so it clearly doesn't have the growth needed to justify this unreal price tag.

While many companies are likely to surpass Palantir in valuation over the next few years, two that I think could easily do so are Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Adobe

Adobe likely needs no introduction. It is the industry standard when it comes to digital media design tools. While there have been some concerns over various generative AI platforms taking over Adobe's market position, Adobe launched AI tools to combat this rise and ensure its platform stays at the top. Furthermore, the designer's control over the finished product is far greater with Adobe's product suite, so it will continue to maintain a strong leadership position in this field.

However, its stock has been slammed over these fears, and now trades for a dirt-cheap 18 times forward earnings and 7.4 times sales.

This is an incredibly attractive price for a company that consistently maintains strong results. Furthermore, despite Palantir's superior growth rate, it will take years for Palantir to catch up to Adobe's revenue total. Over the past 12 months, Palantir and Adobe generated $2.86 billion and $22 billion in revenue, respectively. If Palantir maintains a 35% growth rate for the next decade, and Adobe's growth rate is 10%, they will each produce about $57 billion in revenue.

Considering Wall Street analysts project Palantir's growth to be only 31% in 2025 and 28% in 2026, this is too bullish an assumption for Palantir to maintain a decade of 35% growth. Eventually, the market will sell off Palantir's stock due to its high valuation and buy up Adobe's due to its cheap stock price, and that flip will send Adobe's stock to a higher valuation than Palantir's in the next three years.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is more on Palantir's playing field. It's a top-tier supplier of cybersecurity software and posted similar growth rates to Palantir. However, CrowdStrike's growth has been slowing at about the same time that Palantir's has ramped up.

Still, CrowdStrike has a strong lead on Palantir regarding revenue.

PLTR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While Palantir's growth rate in 2025 and 2026 will likely exceed CrowdStrike's, its valuation at 27 times sales is slightly more reasonable, although it's still very expensive at this level.

CrowdStrike's growth is expected to be about 20% for the next two years. Over the next three years, if Palantir maintains a 35% growth rate and CrowdStrike delivers 20% growth, both companies will have around $7 billion in revenue. We've already established that Palantir's 35% growth rate is too aggressive, and the 20% for CrowdStrike is likely a bit conservative. As a result, I think there's a strong chance that CrowdStrike and Palantir's valuations will converge, and CrowdStrike could overtake Palantir.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Adobe, CrowdStrike, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.