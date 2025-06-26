Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the defining stock of the late 2010s and into the early 2020s, but time is up for its leadership position. Although it's still the third-largest company in the world, Microsoft and Nvidia have overtaken Apple, likely for good, as the growth these two are putting up far surpasses Apple's.

However, I don't think we've seen the last of companies surpassing Apple in terms of market cap over the next few years. I think we'll see Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surpass Apple by 2030. Several key factors play into this prediction, but Amazon's and Alphabet's performances aren't the only reason they'll surpass Apple.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Apple's stock appears overvalued for its growth

Apple's brand may be the most valuable on Earth, but that's about all it has going for it. Apple has posted anemic growth over the past few years, and it could be debated that Apple's growth has been essentially nonexistent when inflation is factored into the calculation.

Despite that, Apple's stock trades like a hot growth stock, trading at 28 times forward earnings. The S&P 500 trades at 22.8 times forward earnings, with an average growth rate of about 10% per year. Apple's growth rate is far below that pace, so at most, Apple's stock should receive a market-average multiple, at least from my perspective.

If Apple's valuation were to decline to a market-average multiple, it would tumble nearly 20%. That would put Apple's market cap at around $2.44 trillion, which is where we'll start our comparison.

Amazon's operating profit growth is propelling the stock higher

Currently, Amazon's market cap is $2.23 trillion and Alphabet's is $2.03 trillion. That's not far from the $2.44 trillion that I think Apple should be trading at, but even if Apple's stock stays at its elevated level, I think these two can catch Apple by 2030.

Let's start with Amazon, whose growth rate looks rather slow at first glance, similar to Apple's.

However, that's the wrong way to look at Amazon's stock. Amazon can be split into two businesses: commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing wing. While the consumer-facing commerce division is widely known and what most people value the stock for, the real cash cow is AWS. In the first quarter, AWS accounted for 63% of Amazon's operating profits despite making up just 19% of revenue. Furthermore, AWS's operating income rose 23% year over year in Q1.

This makes revenue growth a poor metric for evaluating Amazon's stock. Instead, investors should consider operating income growth.

This is the key metric to consider with Amazon, and with massive tailwinds in the cloud computing space (such as artificial intelligence (AI) workload growth), it will continue to produce market-beating operating income growth. This will propel Amazon's stock up over the next few years, allowing it to surpass Apple.

Alphabet already makes more profits than Apple

Alphabet's path to surpassing Apple is easier than Amazon's: It needs to be valued at the same level. Over the past 12 months, Alphabet's net income surpassed Apple's.

During the last quarter, Alphabet's net income rose 46% year over year, so it's clear that Alphabet's growth trajectory from this standpoint is far greater than Apple's.

If these two traded at the same valuation, Alphabet's stock would be worth more than Apple's. While Apple gets a premium valuation, Alphabet's stock trades at a huge discount to the market, with a valuation of just 17.4 times forward earnings.

If Alphabet were to achieve the same valuation level, it would be worth far more than Apple. I expect Apple's valuation to trend downward over the next five years while Alphabet's rises, which would allow Alphabet to surpass Apple's valuation by 2030, even without its superior growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.