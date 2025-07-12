Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030

Key Points Apple's growth is slowing down.

Taiwan Semiconductor's management sees monster growth over the next few years.

Broadcom's XPU is becoming a popular alternative for AI computing.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Technology is ever-changing, and companies must stay on their toes or risk becoming obsolete. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is flirting with that line, as its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy has largely underperformed and lags behind its peers in this arena. Outside of AI, it has failed to launch any innovative new products recently, which has led to stagnation in growth.

As a result, I wouldn't be surprised to see Apple's valuation decline slightly and be surpassed by companies that are thriving in the age of AI, such as Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Both of these are slated to experience significant growth over the next few years, and that growth could potentially drive them to surpass Apple by 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Apple could see its valuation drop over the next few years

Apple has a massive head start on both of these companies. Currently, it has a market capitalization of $3.1 trillion, while Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) have valuations of $1.3 trillion and $1.2 trillion, respectively. That would require Broadcom and TSMC to nearly triple in value over the next five years, which is a tall task.

However, they may have some help from Apple.

Apple's earnings growth has slowed to a snail's pace over the past few quarters. There's not much growth left for Apple, and the expectation is that Apple will likely not increase earnings per share (EPS) significantly faster than a high-single-digit rate.

Considering the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returns around 10% annually, Apple should likely receive no more than a market premium because the odds of it outperforming the market are slim. However, the stock maintains a significant premium to the broader market, with Apple trading at 32.7 times earnings compared to the market's 24.2 times.

This suggests we may see multiple contractions over the next few years. If Apple were to trade at the same price as the S&P 500, its market capitalization would be approximately 25% lower than it is today -- $2.32 trillion.

That would require Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor's stocks only to roughly double, a much more achievable task.

Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor are slated to see huge growth

Taiwan Semiconductor is in a unique position within the AI race. It is the leading chip foundry, and many of the AI chips that power the AI race are produced in its facilities. As a result, management has an excellent view into what demand will look like, and it has given a bold projection that its AI-related revenue will increase at a 45% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. As for the overall growth rate, management projects it will rise at nearly a 20% CAGR.

A 20% CAGR indicates that TSMC's revenue would rise by about 150%. This could position Taiwan Semiconductor to be neck-and-neck with Apple once its growth is factored in. If the AI race persists for much longer, it could easily surpass Apple around the 2030 mark.

Broadcom has several business units, but its most promising are those related to AI. Its connectivity switches are already being deployed in data centers everywhere to stitch together information that is being run on different pieces of hardware. However, it's most excited about its custom AI accelerators, which are alternatives to graphics processing units (GPUs). These units, which Broadcom calls XPUs, can outperform GPUs when a workload is set up properly, and they are becoming a wildly popular alternative.

Broadcom sees a massive market for these units and projects that they will have an addressable market of between $60 billion and $90 billion by 2027. Considering Broadcom has generated $57 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, this would indicate massive growth for the company. As a result, I believe Broadcom could surpass Apple in size by 2030.

It won't be an easy road ahead for these two to surpass Apple by 2030. Still, even if they don't meet that aggressive timeline, I think it's nearly guaranteed that they can eventually pass Apple based on their current growth trajectories.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.