Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies by Late 2028

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares have advanced 400% over the past year, and the company is currently worth $335 billion. I predict Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) will reach $340 billion by late 2028. Here's what that would mean for shareholders:

Uber is currently worth $201 billion. If the company achieves a market value of $340 billion by late 2028, the stock will increase 69% to $163 per share. That implies annual returns of roughly 16% over the next three and a half years.

CoreWeave is currently worth $63 billion. If the company achieves a market value of $340 billion by late 2028, the stock will increase 440% to $702 per share. That implies annual returns of roughly 62% over the next three and a half years.

Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence stocks.

1. Uber Technologies

Uber leads the U.S. ride-sharing market with 76% share, according to Bloomberg. It also ranks second in the restaurant food delivery market with 24% share. The company is also the leader in ride-sharing services in nine other countries, and the market leader in food-delivery services in eight countries. Finally, Uber has a booming advertising business built on its ability to collect consumer data.

Uber reported encouraging first-quarter financial results. Monthly active users rose 14% but total trips climbed 18%, which means the average user is engaging the platform more frequently. In turn, revenue increased 14% to $11.5 billion on strong growth in the mobility and delivery segments, offset by lower sales in the freight segment. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 35% to $1.9 billion.

Uber may not be an artificial intelligence (AI) stock in the traditional sense, though it does use AI to optimize routes and pricing, and to surface relevant ads within its mobile app. But autonomous vehicles (AVs) represent an inflection point for the ride-sharing industry, and Uber has numerous partners that have either launched or are about to launch robotaxi services, including Alphabet's Waymo, Motional, Pony AI, and WeRide.

Admittedly, some analysts see autonomous driving technology as a potential problem for Uber, particularly if a non-partner like Tesla emerges as the industry leader. But CEO Dana Khosrowshahi sees robotaxis as a likely catalyst. "Uber can deliver the lowest operational costs for our AV partners because we are leaps and bounds ahead on every aspect of the go-to-market capabilities," he recently told analysts.

Here's how Uber could top Palantir's current market value by late 2028: The stock currently trades at 16.9 times earnings, but earnings are projected to increase at 26% annually over the next three to five years. In that scenario, Uber could be worth $340 billion by year-end in 2028 at a more reasonable valuation of 12.4 times earnings. That seems plausible given its dominance in ride-sharing and its many autonomous driving partnerships.

2. CoreWeave

CoreWeave offers cloud infrastructure and software services for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The company works closely with Nvidia, so it can often deploy new technologies before other cloud providers. Also, it frequently sets performance records at the MLPerf benchmarks, objective tests measuring AI systems across training and inference use cases.

Research firm SemiAnalysis recently ranked CoreWeave as the leading AI cloud, awarding it higher scores than Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google. Not surprisingly, the company reported dazzling first-quarter financial results. Revenue surged 420% to $981 million and adjusted operating income (which excludes interest payments on debt and stock-based compensation) jumped 550% to $162 million.

CoreWeave recently announced plans to acquire data center infrastructure provider Core Scientific in an all-stock transaction. The deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would make CoreWeave more efficient through vertical integration. It would own the data centers rather than leasing them, which would eliminate $10 billion in future lease overhead.

Also, management says the deal would let CoreWeave raise debt at a lower cost of capital. "This acquisition accelerates our strategy to deploy AI and HPC workloads at scale," said CEO Michael Intrator in the press release. "Verticalizing the ownership of Core Scientific's high-performance data center infrastructure enables CoreWeave to significantly enhance operating efficiency."

Here's how CoreWeave could top Palantir's current market value by late 2028: The stock currently trades at 23 times sales, but revenue is forecast to grow at 69% annually through 2028. In that scenario, CoreWeave at the end of that period could be worth $340 billion at a more reasonable 20 times sales.

As a caveat, my CoreWeave prediction is much more aggressive than my Uber prediction. However, I think the scenario I just proposed is plausible because the company is a leader in AI cloud services and its revenue is growing incredibly quickly.

