Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Quietly Double While the Market Panics Over TurboQuant

Key Points

Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure served as a bellwether for companies like Micron and Sandisk over the last year.

The launch of a new compression algorithm from Google could pose a threat to incumbent DRAM and NAND suppliers.

Smart investors are seeking out the companies bridging the gap between accelerated computing and memory storage.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Every so often, the stock market has a way of manufacturing a crisis. This time, it's Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google TurboQuant -- a compression algorithm that reportedly shrinks artificial intelligence (AI) memory requirements by 6x.

The narrative writes itself: Less memory required is a knockout punch for the likes of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Western Digital, and Seagate Technology. On the surface, the panic is understandable.

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But smart investors understand that this narrative is almost certainly wrong. Somewhere in the storm dragging down chip stocks lives an opportunity that could quietly double.

The TurboQuant sell-off is DeepSeek all over again

At its core, TurboQuant compresses the key-value (KV) cache -- the short-term working memory AI models use during inference -- by converting data vectors into polar coordinates and subsequently quantizing them down to three bits.

However, TurboQuant does not reduce memory demands from AI model training. The training phase consumes an outsized share of high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Moreover, TurboQuant does not address the explosive growth of AI deployment. This suggests that TurboQuant isn't displacing the rising number of models running across more devices and serving a growing number of users simultaneously.

Think of it this way: When storage became cheaper in the early 2000s, people didn't store less -- they started storing everything. When video compression mechanisms improved, Netflix didn't consume less bandwidth. Instead, its content library became even more vast.

The theme here is that efficiency in computing doesn't erode demand -- it enhances demand. The sell-off in AI memory stocks echoes a similar head fake that DeepSeek brought last year. Cratering prices suggest that the market has misread TurboQuant's genuine technical progress as an existential threat. In reality, the breakthrough is actually a demand expansion catalyst in disguise.

Why Marvell Technology is flying under the radar

Despite the hoopla around TurboQuant, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has quietly absorbed the chaos and held steady.

Unlike Micron or Sandisk, Marvell's success doesn't hinge on relatively commoditized DRAM and NAND solutions that TurboQuant theoretically threatens. Rather, Marvell manufactures custom silicon and interconnect infrastructure that bridges memory and compute. Increasingly sophisticated AI inference workloads put greater pressure on the pipelines that transfer data between chips. Against this backdrop, Marvell's value proposition is even more on display thanks to TurboQuant.

Furthermore, Marvell has benefited from deepening relationships with AI hyperscalers designing proprietary chips. It's these big tech powerhouses that will likely be the first adopters of TurboQuant at scale -- thereby requiring more interconnect infrastructure to support new deployments.

Marvell is uniquely positioned to thread a needle that very few semiconductor businesses can match. The company is exposed to the AI infrastructure supercycle without being vulnerable to a commodity-driven correction in memory chip stocks.

Marvell stock has a compelling setup right now

Stocks that get sold for the wrong reasons in sectors with genuine secular tailwinds are not risks. Patient investors who stay calm while everyone else panics and sells tend to be the ones who look smart months or years later.

Like with DeepSeek, the market will realize the sell-off in semiconductor stocks is more reflexive than legitimate. As compression algorithms fuel memory adoption rather than diminish it, Marvell is supported by a strong foundation: Accelerating custom ASIC revenue from hyperscalers and a data center networking market that expands rapidly each year.

Given these dynamics, I think Marvell stock is positioned to experience meaningful valuation expansion throughout 2026 and the multi-year AI infrastructure era.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Netflix, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.