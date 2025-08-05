Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies and Nvidia Combined by 2030

Key Points Nvidia and Palantir are collectively worth $4.6 trillion today, and Meta Platforms has a reasonably good shot at surpassing that figure within five years.

Meta Platforms is using artificial intelligence to strengthen its ad tech business, and the company is an early leader in the smart glasses market.

Wall Street expects Meta's earnings to grow at 17% annually in the next three to five years, but analysts have regularly underestimated the company.

Shares of Nvidia have advanced 29% year to date, leaving the chipmaker with a market value of $4.2 trillion. And shares of Palantir Technologies have surged 104% year to date, bringing its market value to $365 billion. That means the companies are collectively worth $4.6 trillion.

I think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) can surpass that figure in five years. The company is currently worth $1.9 trillion, so its market value needs to increase 150% to $4.7 trillion by 2030 to satisfy my prediction. In that scenario, the stock would return about 20% annually.

My forecast is aggressive, but investors have good reason to think Meta is equal to the challenge. Here's why.

Meta Platforms is using artificial intelligence to strengthen its ad tech business

Meta Platforms owns three of the four most popular social media platforms in Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as measured by monthly active users. Those three platforms also ranked among the four most downloaded social applications for mobile devices last year, meaning the company is successfully defending its dominant position in the industry.

Meta currently earns the vast majority of its revenue from advertising. Its ad tech tools help brands reach consumers with relevant ads across its social media platforms, as well as third-party websites and mobile applications. What advertisers are willing to pay depends on user engagement and campaign performance, and the company is leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve both metrics.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told analysts, "AI is significantly improving our ability to show people content that they're going to find interesting and useful." Improved recommendations led to a 5% increase in time spent on Facebook and a 6% increase in time spent on Instagram in the second quarter. Also, more brands used Meta's AI creative tools, leading to 3% more ad conversions on Facebook and 5% more on Instagram.

Here's the bottom line: Meta Platforms is the second largest ad tech company, behind only Alphabet's Google, and it is successfully using AI to strengthen its value proposition for consumers and brands. Ad tech spending is forecast to increase at 14% annually through 2030, according to Grand View Research. That gives Meta a good shot at similar earnings growth within its advertising segment.

Meta Platforms dominates the burgeoning smart glasses market

Meta Platforms is currently the leading supplier of smart glasses. The company accounted for over 60% of shipments last year as the market tripled in size. And growth is projected to remain robust in the years ahead. Counterpoint Research says smart glasses shipments will grow faster than 60% annually through 2029.

Other analysts are a little less optimistic. Grand View Research estimates smart glasses sales will increase at 27% annually through 2030. Nevertheless, CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks smart glasses could slowly replace smartphones (or at least reduce their importance) in the next 15 years, especially once lenses are embedded with augmented reality displays.

That could make Meta Platforms the Apple of the 2030s. To elaborate, whereas Apple was a sensational investment over the past two decades in large part because of the success of the iPhone, Meta could see similar success in the next two decades if smart glasses do indeed become the form factor of choice in personal computing and mobile communications.

Why Meta Platforms could be worth $4.7 trillion by 2030

To summarize, Meta Platforms is using artificial intelligence to strengthen its advertising business, and the company is also an early leader in the smart glasses market. In turn, Wall Street analysts expect its earnings to grow at 17% annually over the next three to five years. That makes the current valuation of 27 times earnings look reasonable.

However, Meta Platforms beat the consensus earnings estimate by an average of 18% in the last four quarters, meaning Wall Street has routinely underestimated the company. If that trend continues, earnings could grow at 21% annually over the next five years, in which case its market value could hit $4.7 trillion (more than Nvidia and Palantir combined today) while its valuation fell to 26 times earnings.

Importantly, while I am moderately confident in the scenario I've outlined, Meta Platforms is still a smart long-term investment even if its market value does not reach $4.7 trillion in five years. Patient investors should consider buying a small position today.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.