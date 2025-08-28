Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies and Amazon Combined by 2030

Key Points Palantir's meteoric rise throughout the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is impressive, but the stock remains historically -- and potentially unsustainably -- pricey.

Amazon has a number of well-positioned AI initiatives in the works, but scaling these ambitions will take many years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be on the cusp of a major breakout fueled by ongoing AI infrastructure investment.

Today, just 10 public companies command a market capitalization above $1 trillion. This elite trillion-dollar club includes Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Berkshire Hathaway, and Tesla.

Outside this cohort, several high-growth names are chasing the trillion-dollar milestone. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), now among the largest technology stocks as measured by market cap, is one of them. Together with Amazon -- an e-commerce and cloud computing giant aggressively layering artificial intelligence (AI) across its platforms -- these two companies represent nearly $2.8 trillion in market value.

Both Palantir and Amazon are positioned to ride the AI wave for years to come. Yet, by 2030, I see Taiwan Semi emerging as more valuable than Palantir and Amazon combined.

I think Taiwan Semi remains largely overlooked among AI stocks, and the chip powerhouse could be the biggest winner over the remainder of the decade.

A valuation reset could be on the horizon for Palantir

At the outset of the AI revolution, Palantir's market cap stood at roughly $12 billion. Today, that figure ballooned to nearly $400 billion -- placing the company ahead of enterprise software heavyweights such as SAP, Salesforce, and Adobe.

Indeed, Palantir has swiftly become a crucial operating system for large enterprises and government agencies around the world. That said, the pace of its valuation expansion is difficult to reconcile and should not be glossed over in favor of industry-specific metrics as opposed to tried-and-true valuation methodologies.

History shows that when stock prices run well beyond the underlying fundamentals of the business, corrections are often unavoidable.

The key risk with Palantir is that expectations will increasingly be measured against actual results and growth rates, rather than aspirational narratives or visionary rhetoric from management.

While I remain bullish on Palantir's long-term runway, the stock appears historically overextended in the near term. A valuation reset is a possibility, which could leave the stock trading sideways for years if enthusiasm fades.

Amazon's valuation expansion will take time

Amazon occupies a much different position than Palantir.

Its dual engines -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a global e-commerce footprint -- generate consistent, durable cash flows that provide ample financial flexibility. This foundation allows Amazon to explore emerging opportunities across robotics and logistics, as well as form strategic collaborations with leading AI enablers such as Anthropic.

That said, most of these initiatives remain in early stages. The path to meaningful monetization will likely unfold gradually as Amazon's AI roadmap matures and scales. As a result, while a valuation re-rate higher is probable, the timeline may extend closer to a decade than the next few years.

Taiwan Semi is a growth story unfolding in real time

While Palantir and Amazon are either in the early innings of accelerated adoption or still scaling future bets, Taiwan Semi is already in the middle of an unprecedented growth cycle fueled by surging AI infrastructure investment -- which could reach $6.7 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company.

Hyperscalers like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle, and Microsoft are committing hundreds of billions of dollars annually to GPUs and custom silicon designs -- much of which rely on Taiwan Semi's advanced foundry capabilities to bring next-generation nodes into production.

Importantly, the demand story does not end with the hyperscalers. The downstream wave of investment into AI applications -- from large language models (LLMs) to agentic AI -- creates additional tailwinds. These applications are also deeply dependent on infrastructure manufactured by TSMC, extending the company's reach beyond the first wave of GPU deployment to broader, longer-lasting software layers built on top.

TSMC's dual exposure to the hardware backbone of data centers and the rapidly expanding software ecosystem make it one of the most indispensable companies in the AI value chain. Whereas Palantir and Amazon are still reliant on future adoption curves, Taiwan Semi already benefits from structural demand visibility that stretches well into the next decade -- with monetization occurring in real time.

These secular tailwinds provide the foundation for sustained revenue and earnings growth. More importantly, they strengthen the case for further valuation expansion, as investors increasingly recognize TSMC not merely as a participant, but as the core architect of the AI infrastructure revolution.

