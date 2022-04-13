Prediction: 5 Billion People Will Be in the Metaverse by 2030

Although it threatens to become buzzy, the word "metaverse" actually means something, and as the days of fresh interest in this collection of blockchain-based worlds grow longer, it's increasingly meaning even more.

Currently, there are about 400 million users of the collection of worlds that make up the metaverse. These users socialize, create, dream, build, and, most importantly, buy within this space that is only limited by the human imagination.

That's part of what's driving the metaverse real estate stampede, after all. There are so many people in this universe, and businesses and brands want to be there, too. But what happens tomorrow? After all, dropping $2.4 million for property in Decentraland, for example, as Tokens.com did back in November, isn't a short-term move.

The future of the metaverse

In many ways, it can be hard to predict exactly what the metaverse will become, since recent spikes in more mainstream interest have only really started since November 2021, when Meta Platforms changed its name and boosted awareness of this obscure corner of the internet. However, interest didn't stop then, and businesses and users both continue to explore new ways to develop metaverse real estate to suit their own needs, signaling that they're digging in longer term.

According to a recent report by Citi, by 2030, the metaverse will have grown to 5 billion users. That's billion with a "B." Citi predicts this will be an $8 trillion to $13 trillion opportunity, though we don't yet know what types of properties will be favorites and what will produce the best investment growth over the long run.

Opportunities abound for investors

The metaverse is a space filled with untapped potential that's just starting to unfold in a very big way. Although only a few metaverse platforms really offer the opportunity to purchase virtual real estate, those platforms are growing rapidly. In addition, interest in land is generally stable, with approximately 10,000 sales worth $63 million transacted across the 10 metaverse platforms that NonFungible.com tracks for the 30-day period ending April 7, 2022.

Some of those properties will certainly go to curious technophiles, but plenty will end up in the hands of investors and brands looking to enter this strange new world. What will they become? Anything that the owner can imagine. It's that simple.

Future metaverse landlords can earn passive income from such diverse projects as billboards and shopping malls, with more active income possible if you're looking for a bigger challenge. For example, active investors might purchase land and build custom structures for clients, sell those projects upon completion, and then roll those profits into the next client.

There is great potential for metaverse real estate investors right now. Interest in the metaverse continues to hold fairly steady, despite an unsteady wider investment market. For example, in Decentraland during the first quarter of 2022, there were about 5,108 total sales, worth about $11,685 each. The Sandbox saw more sales during that quarter, 11,971, but for about the same price, $11,137.85.

In short, there are ample opportunities for virtual real estate investors in the coming years. Big brands across the globe are working hard to develop metaverse properties that reflect who they are and how they see the metaverse growing, and you can, too. The best time to buy metaverse real estate was back in October 2021, but the second-best time to buy is right now.

