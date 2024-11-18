Predict S.p.A. Releases First ESG Report

Predict S.P.A. Class B (IT:PRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Predict S.p.A. has released its first ESG report, highlighting achievements in gender equality and carbon reduction, with a future goal of cutting emissions by 10%. The company has also launched several Corporate Social Responsibility projects and introduced sustainable procurement procedures, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and social initiatives. Predict’s efforts reflect its dedication to integrating ESG factors into its business strategy, aiming for transparency and long-term success.

For further insights into IT:PRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.