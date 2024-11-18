News & Insights

Predict S.p.A. Releases First ESG Report

November 18, 2024 — 12:51 pm EST

Predict S.P.A. Class B (IT:PRE) has released an update.

Predict S.p.A. has released its first ESG report, highlighting achievements in gender equality and carbon reduction, with a future goal of cutting emissions by 10%. The company has also launched several Corporate Social Responsibility projects and introduced sustainable procurement procedures, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and social initiatives. Predict’s efforts reflect its dedication to integrating ESG factors into its business strategy, aiming for transparency and long-term success.

