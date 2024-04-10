'Predatory Practices' In Missouri, Washington D.C. Mayor Declares 4/20 Tax Holiday On Medical Marijuana And More Cannabis Reg Updates

Massachusetts saw $154 million worth of cannabis products sold in March, representing a 2.3% year-over-year increase, according to the data from the Cannabis Control Commission. The sum included $136.8 million in recreational and $17.2 million in medical cannabis sales.Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has signed into law an initiative enhancing the medical marijuana program by extending the tax holiday from April 15 through April 28, in honor of the 4/20 holiday.The first and only recreational dispensary in North Carolina is set to open on April 20, 2024. The move would follow last year's decision by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' (ECBI) members to legalize cannabis for recreational use.Missouri cannabis regulator recently revoked 9 social-equity cannabis licenses of the winners of 48 cannabis microbusiness licenses under Amendment 3, which legalized marijuana in 2022.

