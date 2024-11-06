Predator Oil & Gas Adjusts Voting Rights Structure

News & Insights

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (GB:PRD) has released an update.

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has experienced a change in its voting rights distribution, as notified by major shareholder Paul Stanard Griffiths on November 6, 2024. The company reported a shift from a previous voting rights position of 8.0152% to a new level of 7.5857%. This adjustment reflects a dynamic change in the ownership structure that could impact future shareholder decisions.

