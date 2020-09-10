Dyne Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for rare muscular diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Waltham, MA-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 10.3 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Dyne Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $782 million.



The company is using its proprietary FORCE platform to develop a pipeline of programs to address genetically-driven muscle diseases with high unmet need. This includes candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD). Dyne expects to submit INDs for candidates in its DM1, DMD, and FSHD programs between the 4Q21 and 4Q22.



Dyne Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DYN. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 14, 2020.



The article Preclinical rare disease biotech Dyne Therapeutics sets terms for $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

