Dyne Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for rare muscular diseases, raised $233 million by offering 12.3 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 2.0 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 33% more in proceeds than expected.



Dyne Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DYN. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Preclinical rare disease biotech Dyne Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

