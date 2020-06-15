Repare Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for solid tumors, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Repare Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $589 million.



Repare Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RPTX. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 15, 2020.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Repare Therapeutics sets terms for $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



