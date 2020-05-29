Repare Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for solid tumors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company is using its CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies forcusing on genomic instability. Repare intends to file an IND application in the 2Q20 for lead candidate,RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.



Primary shareholders include Versant Ventures (30% pre-IPO stake), MPM Capital (12%), OrbiMed Advisors (11%), UBS (9%), Cowen (8%) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ (8%).



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RPTX. Repare Therapeutics filed confidentially on April 6, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Preclinical oncology biotech Repare Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

