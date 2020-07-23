Nurix Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for cancer, raised $209 million by offering 11 million shares at $19, above the narrowed range of $17 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 8.8 million shares at a range of $16 to $18, before increasing its proposed deal size on Thursday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $754 million.



Nurix Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NRIX. J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Nurix Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



