Nkarta, a preclinical developer of off-the-shelf cancer therapies based on natural killer cells, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Nkarta would command a fully diluted market value of $426 million.



Nkarta was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NKTX. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel, and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Nkarta sets terms for $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



