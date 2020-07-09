Nkarta, a preclinical developer of off-the-shelf cancer therapies based on natural killer cells, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company now plans to raise $215 million by offering 13 million shares at a price range of $16 to $17. The company had previously filed to offer 10 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the revised range, Nkarta will raise 43% more in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a fully diluted market value of $519 million.



Nkarta was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NKTX. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 6, 2020.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Nkarta raises proposed deal size by 43% ahead of $215 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.