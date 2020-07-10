Nkarta, a preclinical developer of off-the-shelf cancer therapies based on natural killer cells, raised $252 million by offering 14 million shares at $18, above the upwardly revised range of $16 to $17. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 10 million shares at $14 to $16 before increasing its proposed deal size on Thursday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $584 million.



Nkarta plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NKTX. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel, and Mizuho Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Nkarta prices further upsized IPO at $18, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.