Nkarta, a preclinical biotech developing cell therapies to treat cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company submitted an IND for its product NKX101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in May 2020.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NKTX. Nkarta filed confidentially on February 28, 2020. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Preclinical oncology biotech Nkarta files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.