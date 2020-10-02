Immunome, a preclinical biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, raised $39 million by offering 3.3 million shares at $12, within the range of $11 to $13. The company offered 0.8 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 30% more in proceeds than expected.



Immunome plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMNM. Ladenburg Thalmann and Chardan Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Immunome prices upsized IPO at $12 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

