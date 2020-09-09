Immunome, a preclinical biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $30 million in an initial public offering.



The company is developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics based on its proprietary human memory B cell platform. The company's lead discovery program, IMM-ONC-01, is focused on interleukin-38, a small protein which appears to function as a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor. Immunome expects to file an IND for IMM-ONC-01 in the 2H21 upon successful completion of its preclinical evaluation.



The Exton, PA-based company was founded in 2006 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMNM. Immunome filed confidentially on August 12, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann and Chardan Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Preclinical oncology biotech Immunome files for a $30 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



