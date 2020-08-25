Preclinical muscular disease biotech Dyne Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Dyne Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing therapies for muscular diseases, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company is using its proprietary FORCE platform to develop a pipeline of programs to address genetically-driven muscle diseases with high unmet need. This includes candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD). Dyne expects to submit investigational new drug applications to the FDA for candidates in its DM1, DMD and FSHD programs between the 4Q 2021 and 4Q 2022.



The Waltham, MA-based company was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DYN. Dyne Therapeutics filed confidentially on July 23, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

