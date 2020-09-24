Taysha Gene Therapies, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for very rare CNS disorders, raised $157 million by offering 7.9 million shares at $20, the high end of the range of $18 to $20. The company offered 1.3 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 26% more in proceeds than expected.



Taysha Gene Therapies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TSHA. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Preclinical CNS biotech Taysha Gene Therapies prices upsized IPO at $20 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



