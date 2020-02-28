Preclinical CNS biotech NLS Pharmaceutics files for a $40 million IPO

NLS Pharmaceutics, an early-stage biotech focusing on therapies for CNS and sleep disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $40 million in an initial public offering.



The Stans, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NLSP. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

