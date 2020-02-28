Preclinical CNS biotech NLS Pharmaceutics files for a $40 million IPO
NLS Pharmaceutics, an early-stage biotech focusing on therapies for CNS and sleep disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $40 million in an initial public offering.
The Stans, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NLSP. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Waste management company GFL Environmental relaunches IPO with lowered range of $20 to $21; adds $700 million equity unit offering
- Gene therapy developer Passage Bio prices upsized IPO at the $18 high end
- High-growth medical device maker Inari Medical files for a $100 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: One biotech to close out February