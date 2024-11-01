News & Insights

Stocks

Precision Tsugami Plans Board Meeting to Review Financials

November 01, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. (HK:1651) has released an update.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 13, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, potentially including an interim dividend. This meeting could influence investor sentiment, as the company will also address other business matters.

For further insights into HK:1651 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.