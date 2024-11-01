Precision Tsugami Plans Board Meeting to Review Financials

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. (HK:1651) has released an update.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 13, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, potentially including an interim dividend. This meeting could influence investor sentiment, as the company will also address other business matters.

