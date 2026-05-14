Precision Optics Posts Record Q3 Revenue, Margins Improve; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Precision Optics Corporation, Inc (POCI) reported its strongest quarter, delivering record revenue and significant margin expansion in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, supported by higher production volumes across key medical and aerospace programs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, revenue reached $8.7 million, more than doubling from $4.2 million in the same quarter last year and rising from $7.4 million in the prior sequential quarter.

Production revenue totaled $7.6 million, up from $3.3 million a year earlier and $6.4 million in Q2, marking another quarterly record. Engineering revenue increased to $1.1 million, compared with $0.9 million last year and $1.0 million in the previous quarter.

Gross margin improved sharply to 23.6%, up from 10.0% a year ago and 2.8% in Q2, reflecting stronger mix and operational efficiencies.

The company reported a net loss of $0.1 million, a substantial improvement from a $2.1 million loss in the prior-year quarter and a $1.8 million loss in Q2 2026. Precision Optics highlighted continued momentum across major programs, including increased production for a top-tier aerospace customer, which contributed $3.6 million in Q3 revenue, and higher output for a cystoscopy surgery system, generating $2.2 million in revenue- both quarterly records.

The company also secured a $3.5 million follow-on order for its single-use ophthalmic program, with shipments beginning in Q4. Ross Optical, its subsidiary posted 65% year-over-year growth in the quarter.

Following an oversubscribed $10 million public offering in March, Precision Optics raised its full-year revenue guidance to $29 million - $31 million, compared to $19.1 million in FY2025.

POCI has traded between $3.55 and $6.04 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $4.60, up 1.31%. During overnight trading the stock rose to $5.84, up 26.96%.

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