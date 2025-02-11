Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Precision Optics Corporation will discuss Q2 fiscal results on February 13, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace sectors, has announced a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The company will release its financial results and file its 10-Q after market close on the same day. Interested parties can participate by calling designated numbers or joining a live webcast. Precision Optics specializes in micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies, providing solutions for minimally invasive surgery and defense applications, and this call follows a long history of supplying optical products to major medical device firms.

Announcement of a scheduled conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results indicates accountability and transparency to shareholders.

Release of financial results and 10-Q filing after market close demonstrates adherence to regulatory requirements and commitment to investor relations.

The company's emphasis on advanced optical instruments tailored for medical and defense/aerospace industries highlights its innovative capabilities and market relevance.

Provision of multiple access options for the conference call (teleconference and live webcast) enhances shareholder engagement and accessibility.

The announcement of the financial results and the associated conference call may signal that the company is under pressure to address investors' concerns, which could indicate potential financial instability.

The use of forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance, which may raise red flags for investors regarding the company's ability to meet its projected goals.

The need for the company to emphasize its cutting-edge technologies suggests that it may be competing in a rapidly evolving market, which poses risks to its market position and profitability.

What is the date and time of the Precision Optics conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

You can access the live webcast at https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO.

What results will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results.

How long will the teleconference replay be available?

The teleconference replay will be available for seven days after the call.

What phone numbers can I use to join the conference call?

You can call (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705 to join the conference call.

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: POCI) (the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.





The Company intends to release its financial results and to file its 10-Q after the close of the market on Thursday, February 13, 2025, followed by the conference call.







About Precision Optics Corporation







Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, electronic imaging expertise, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions for the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit



www.poci.com



.







About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements which express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION





22 East Broadway





Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338





Telephone: 978-630-1800







Investor Contact:







LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC





Robert Blum





Telephone: 602-889-9700







poci@lythampartners.com





