Precision Optics Corporation Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Operating Results and Strategic Milestones

Precision Optics Corporation reports Q3 2025 revenue decline, net loss increase, and new product launches, including the Unity Imaging Platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. announced its third quarter fiscal results for 2025, revealing a revenue decrease to $4.2 million, down from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. Production revenue rose slightly to $3.3 million, while engineering revenue fell significantly to $0.9 million. Gross margins dropped to 10.0%, reflecting challenges in production yields on a single-use cystoscope line that necessitated a temporary shutdown, contributing to a net loss of $2.1 million. However, the company launched the innovative Unity Imaging Platform, which is expected to enhance endoscopic imaging device development and entered a significant agreement with a top aerospace company guaranteeing $4 million in annual purchases through 2026. Additionally, it closed a $5.1 million common stock offering to support growth initiatives, with expectations for improved performance in the upcoming fourth quarter.

Potential Positives

Launched the Unity Imaging Platform, a modular optical platform expected to reduce costs, time to market, and project risks for endoscopic imaging devices.

Entered into a Main Purchase Agreement with a top-tier aerospace company, ensuring minimum annual purchase commitments of nearly $4 million through 2026.

Closed on a $5.1 million common stock offering to expand facilities to support anticipated growth.

Successfully improved production yields and throughput after addressing initial production challenges, allowing for increased capacity to meet customer demand.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased to $4.2 million, down from $5.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant decline in sales performance.

Gross margins dropped to 10.0%, significantly lower than 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year, suggesting serious issues with cost management and profitability.

The net loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, a substantial increase from a loss of $0.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year, raising concerns about the company's financial stability.

FAQ

What were Precision Optics' Q3 2025 financial highlights?

Revenue was $4.2 million with a net loss of $2.1 million, compared to previous quarters.

What is the Unity Imaging Platform?

The Unity Imaging Platform is a CMOS endoscopic system designed to reduce costs and production time for endoscopic imaging devices.

Who joined the Board of Directors at Precision Optics?

Buell Duncan and Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. were appointed to the Board.

What is the value of the Main Purchase Agreement signed by Precision Optics?

The agreement includes minimum purchase commitments of nearly $4 million per year through 2026.

How did operating expenses change in Q3 2025?

Total operating expenses rose to $2.5 million compared to $2.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POCI Insider Trading Activity

$POCI insiders have traded $POCI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER V. ANANIA sold 14,400 shares for an estimated $72,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $POCI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GARDNER, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended March 31, 2025.







Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended March 31, 2025):









Revenue was $4.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $4.5 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Revenue was $4.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $4.5 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $3.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $3.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Engineering revenue was $0.9 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Engineering revenue was $0.9 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Gross margins were 10.0% compared to 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 23.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.



Gross margins were 10.0% compared to 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 23.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.



Net loss for the quarter was ($2.1) million, compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Net loss for the quarter was ($2.1) million, compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.3) million for the quarter compared to $0.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to $(0.6) million in the most recent sequential quarter.









Recent Additional Highlights:









Launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is expected to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.



Launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is expected to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.



Entered into a Main Purchase Agreement which will govern the Company’s ongoing work with a top tier aerospace company including minimum purchase commitments of nearly $4 million per year through calendar year ending 2026.



Entered into a Main Purchase Agreement which will govern the Company’s ongoing work with a top tier aerospace company including minimum purchase commitments of nearly $4 million per year through calendar year ending 2026.



Appointed former Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Software, Cloud, Data and AI businesses, Buell Duncan, and former Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc, Joseph P. “JJ” Pellegrino, Jr. to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Appointed former Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Software, Cloud, Data and AI businesses, Buell Duncan, and former Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc, Joseph P. “JJ” Pellegrino, Jr. to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Closed on a $5.1 million common stock offering to, in part, expand the Company’s facilities to support expected growth.







“We achieved significant milestones this quarter leading to a record production backlog, backed by the execution of a Main Purchase Agreement with a top tier aerospace company. Under the terms of the agreement, our customer has agreed to minimum annual purchase order commitments of nearly $4 million for both 2025 and 2026. This order commitment, and our backlog for this product of over $6 million dollars, provides us with current ample demand for our growing production schedule,” commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey.





“During the quarter, we experienced low initial yields on our single-use cystoscope production line, forcing us to temporarily pause production. We utilized significant internal resources to get the situation corrected. Unfortunately, our gross margins suffered materially as a result. We successfully restarted the production line in February with improved yields and have now doubled our pre-shutdown throughput. The relationship with our customer remains strong. To meet this customer’s challenging demand schedule, we are adding significantly to our production capacity. Our large aerospace production program is also growing rapidly, and we have concurrently started production for two programs transitioning from product development.”





“We have implemented a series of initiatives to drive growth, including the launch of our Unity Platform. Improved production results and the advancement of new programs are expected to result in a positive fourth quarter, including sequential revenue growth and break-even or better adjusted EBITDA,” Forkey concluded.





The following table summarizes the third quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

















Three Months









Nine Months

















Ended March 31









Ended March 31





















2025













2024

















2025













2024













Revenues





$4,185,968









$5,242,579









$12,909,928









$14,388,123













































Gross Profit









417,975













1,858,737

















2,605,247













4,773,324













































Stock Compensation Expenses









714,662













258,214

















1,172,233













749,391









































































Other









1,741,598













1,859,050

















5,628,261













5,391,915













Total Operating Expenses









2,456,261













2,177,264

















6,800,494













6,141,306













































Operating Income (Loss)









(2,038,286)













(258,527)

















(4,195,247)













(1,367,982)













































































Net Income (Loss)













(2,096,762)













(317,055)

















(4,377,689)













(1,540,272)













































Income (Loss) per Share

































Basic & Fully Diluted





$(0.30)









$(0.05)













$(0.67)









$(0.25)













































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

































































Basic & Fully Diluted









6,917,281













6,068,419

















6,491,687













6,067,165















Conference Call Details









Date and Time



: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.







Call-in Information



: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or





(412) 317-5705.







Live Webcast Information:



Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at



https://app.webinar.net/XMqWYwq1mQa



.







Replay:



A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9425811. A webcast replay will be available at



https://app.webinar.net/XMqWYwq1mQa



.







About Precision Optics Corporation







Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit



www.poci.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.





This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.





Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.







About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Company Contact:







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION





22 East Broadway





Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338





Telephone: 978-630-1800







Investor Contact:







LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC





Robert Blum





Telephone: 602-889-9700







poci@lythampartners.com

























PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(UNAUDITED)





































March 31,

















June 30,

























2025

















2024

















ASSETS











































Current Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,547,873













$





405,278













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $66,833 at March 31, 2025 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024













3,425,053

















3,545,491













Inventories, net













3,671,401

















2,868,100













Prepaid expenses













326,524

















299,364













Total current assets













9,970,851

















7,118,233





















































Fixed Assets:









































Machinery and equipment













3,408,480

















3,341,194













Leasehold improvements













823,191

















810,914













Furniture and fixtures













517,847

















416,425

























4,749,518

















4,568,533













Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization













4,215,649

















4,074,960













Net fixed assets













533,869

















493,573





















































Operating lease right-to-use asset













57,088

















189,999













Patents, net













236,256

















286,559













Goodwill













8,824,210

















8,824,210













Total other assets













9,117,554

















9,300,768













TOTAL ASSETS









$





19,622,274













$





16,912,574























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Current Liabilities:









































Revolving line of credit









$





–













$





1,000,000













Current portion of capital lease obligation













36,225

















41,113













Current maturities of long-term debt













576,405

















276,928













Accounts payable













1,873,572

















1,397,313













Contract liabilities













1,665,551

















1,172,350













Accrued compensation and other













800,371

















840,662













Current portion of operating lease liability













57,088

















178,450













Total current liabilities













5,009,212

















4,906,816





















































Capital lease obligation, net of current portion













–

















27,369













Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs













1,435,345

















1,899,052













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













–

















11,549













Total liabilities













6,444,557

















6,844,786





















































Stockholders’ Equity:









































Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 7,666,247 shares at March 31, 2025 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024













76,662

















60,739













Additional paid-in capital













68,669,128

















61,197,433













Accumulated deficit













(55,568,073





)













(51,190,384





)









Total stockholders’ equity













13,177,717

















10,067,788





















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





19,622,274













$





16,912,574



































































PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED









MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(UNAUDITED)





































Three Months









Ended March 31,













Nine Months









Ended March 31,





















2025













2024













2025













2024











Revenues









$





4,185,968













$





5,242,579













$





12,909,928













$





14,388,123





















































































Cost of Goods Sold













3,767,993

















3,383,842

















10,304,681

















9,614,799













Gross Profit













417,975

















1,858,737

















2,605,247

















4,773,324





















































































Research and Development Expenses













211,242

















192,773

















929,648

















627,259





















































































Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













2,245,018

















1,924,491

















5,870,846

















5,514,047





















































































Total Operating Expenses













2,456,260

















2,117,264

















6,800,494

















6,141,306





















































































Operating Income (Loss)













(2,038,285





)













(258,527





)













(4,195,247





)













(1,367,982





)

















































































Interest Expense













(58,476





)













(58,528





)













(182,442





)













(172,290





)

















































































Net Income (Loss)









$





(2,096,761





)









$





(317,055





)









$





(4,377,689





)









$





(1,540,272





)

















































































Income (Loss) Per Share:









































































Basic and Fully Diluted









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.67





)









$





(0.25





)

















































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:









































































Basic and Fully Diluted













6,917,281

















6,068,419

















6,491,687

















6,067,165



































































































PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED









MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(UNAUDITED)





































Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2025





























Number





of









Shares

















Common









Stock

















Additional









Paid-in









Capital

















Accumulated









Deficit

















Total









Stockholders’









Equity



















Balance, July 1, 2024













6,073,939













$





60,739













$





61,197,433













$





(51,190,384





)









$





10,067,788













Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering













265,868

















2,659

















1,201,883

















–

















1,204,542













Proceeds from exercise of stock option













10,363

















104

















26,896

















–

















27,000













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















149,364

















–

















149,364













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(1,311,247





)













(1,311,247





)









Balance, September 30, 2024













6,350,170

















63,502

















62,575,576

















(52,501,631





)













10,137,447













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















278,206

















–

















278,206













Issuance of common stock for consulting services













5,364

















53

















29,947

















–

















30,000













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(969,681





)













(969,681





)









Balance, December 31, 2024













6,355,534

















63,555

















62,883,729

















(53,471,312





)













9,475,972













Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering













1,272,500

















12,725

















5,052,869

















–

















5,065,594













Proceeds from exercise of stock option













13,162

















132

















18,118

















–

















18,250













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















592,964

















–

















592,964













Issuance of common stock for consulting services and employees













25,051

















250

















121,448

















–

















121,698













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(2,096,761





)













(2,096,761





)









Balance, March 31, 2025













7,666,247













$





76,662













$





68,669,128













$





(55,568,073





)









$





13,177,717































































































































































































Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2024

























Number





of









Shares

















Common









Stock

















Additional









Paid-in









Capital

















Accumulated









Deficit

















Total









Stockholders’









Equity















Balance, July 1, 2023













6,066,518













$





60,665













$





60,224,934













$





(48,239,007





)









$





12,046,592













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















108,746

















–

















108,746













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(464,415





)













(464,415





)









Balance, September 30, 2023













6,066,518

















60,665

















60,333,680

















(48,703,422





)













11,690,923













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















382,431

















–

















382,431













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options













1,000

















10

















2,690

















–

















2,700













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(758,802





)













(758,802





)









Balance, December 31, 2023













6,067,518

















60,675

















60,718,801

















(49,462,224





)













11,317,252













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















258,214

















–

















258,214













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options













1,000

















10

















2,690

















–

















2,700













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(317,055





)













(317,055





)









Balance, March 31, 2024













6,068,518













$





60,685













$





60,979,705













$





(49,779,279





)









$





11,261,111



















































































































PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













ADJUSTED EBITDA





























































Three Months Ended

















Nine Months Ended





















March 31,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net Income (loss) (GAAP)









$





(2,096,761





)













$





(317,055





)













$





(4,377,689





)













$





(1,540,272





)













































































Stock based compensation













714,662





















258,214





















1,172,232





















749,391

















































































Depreciation and amortization













62,358





















52,325





















159,844





















156,586

















































































Interest expense













58,476





















58,528





















182,442





















172,290

















































































Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









$





(1,261,265





)













$





52,012

















$





(2,863,171





)













$





(462,005





)



























































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.