Precision Optics Corporation Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Launch of Unity Imaging Platform

Precision Optics reports Q2 2025 revenue of $4.5 million, a net loss of $1.0 million, and launched the Unity Imaging Platform.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. reported its second-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results, showing a revenue of $4.5 million, a slight decrease from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year but an 8% improvement from the previous quarter. Production revenue rose to $3.3 million, while engineering revenue declined to $1.2 million. The company experienced a net loss of $1.0 million compared to $0.8 million last year. The gross margin decreased to 23.6%. CEO Joseph Forkey highlighted a significant 42% sequential production growth and emphasized expectations for revenue increases driven by new single-use applications and an accelerated defense/aerospace program. The recent launch of the Unity Imaging Platform is expected to enhance opportunities in the CMOS-based endoscope market. Despite the loss, the company remains optimistic about its backlog of projects and long-term growth potential.

Potential Positives

Revenue growth of 8% compared to the most recent sequential quarter, indicating a positive trend in sales.

Production revenue increased by 42% sequentially, reflecting strong demand and operational improvements.

Launch of the Unity Imaging Platform, expected to transform endoscopic imaging with reduced costs and risks.

Receipt of a $340,000 production order from a significant client, with anticipated follow-on orders supporting growth.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased year-over-year from $4.8 million to $4.5 million, indicating a declining trend that may raise concerns about future demand.

Engineering revenue saw a significant drop from $2.3 million in the same quarter last year to $1.2 million, suggesting potential issues in the company's R&D efficiency or market needs.

Net loss increased to $(1.0) million compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, showing worsening financial performance.

FAQ

What were the main financial highlights for Precision Optics in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, Precision Optics reported $4.5 million in revenue and a net loss of $1.0 million.

How did production revenue perform compared to previous quarters?

Production revenue increased by 42% sequentially, reaching $3.3 million, marking its highest level since fiscal 2023.

What is the Unity Imaging Platform launched by Precision Optics?

The Unity Imaging Platform is a modular CMOS endoscopic system aimed at transforming endoscopic imaging device development.

What are the expectations for future revenue growth at Precision Optics?

Based on a large backlog, Precision Optics expects continued revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025.

When can investors access the conference call regarding the Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET, accessible via phone or webcast.

Full Release



GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended December 31, 2024.







Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended December 31, 2024):









Revenue was $4.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and an 8 percent improvement compared to $4.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Revenue was $4.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and an 8 percent improvement compared to $4.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a 42 percent improvement compared to $2.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a 42 percent improvement compared to $2.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Engineering revenue was $1.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.9 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Engineering revenue was $1.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.9 million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Gross margins were 23.6% compared to 30.1% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 26.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.



Gross margins were 23.6% compared to 30.1% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 26.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.



Net loss for the quarter was ($1.0) million, compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.3) million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Net loss for the quarter was ($1.0) million, compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.3) million in the most recent sequential quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) million for the quarter compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.









Recent Additional Highlights:









In January 2025, POC launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is set to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.



In January 2025, POC launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is set to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.



In November 2024, POC announced receipt of an initial $340,000 production order from a large, global medical device company to provide initial stocking quantities of a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope. POC expects follow-on orders to support first year requirements after launch with delivery rates two to three times those of the initial stocking order.



In November 2024, POC announced receipt of an initial $340,000 production order from a large, global medical device company to provide initial stocking quantities of a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope. POC expects follow-on orders to support first year requirements after launch with delivery rates two to three times those of the initial stocking order.



In October 2024, following FDA 510(k) clearance by its customer for a single-use urological endoscope imaging assembly, POC accelerated the timeline for production deliveries against a $9 million order announced in May 2024. POC currently estimates approximately $2.7 million in product deliveries during its fiscal year ending June 2025.











“Production growth was reignited during this past quarter, up 42% sequentially, and at the highest levels since the end of fiscal 2023. This increase was driven by growth in new single-use applications and the acceleration of a defense/aerospace program for which we have received a multi-million dollar follow on production order,” commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey. “Based on the strength of our customer relationships and the success of their offerings in the market, we expect this is the beginning of a long period of significant production increases.”





“Engineering revenue was down in Q2, in part due to a major push on internal R&D to prepare our Unity Imaging Platform which we launched the last week of January. Unity is a groundbreaking platform that we believe will unlock new opportunities for growth in the CMOS-based endoscope market, including single-use endoscopy. We expect Engineering revenue to recover in the second half of the year as we re-allocate resources back to revenue bearing product development activities to satisfy increases in demand from existing and new product development customers.”





“Based on our large backlog of production programs and engineering projects, we expect continuing revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025 to drive substantial improvements in gross margin and the bottom line. We expect the investments we have made in key technologies and in our Unity Imaging Platform will result in substantial long-term growth. I look forward to ending the year on a high note,” Dr. Forkey concluded.





The following table summarizes the second quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

















Three Months









Six Months

















Ended December 31









Ended December 31





















2024













2023

















2024













2023













Revenues





$





4,526,907









$





4,824,289









$





8,723,960









$





9,145,544













































Gross Profit









1,069,942













1,450,976

















2,187,272













2,914,587













































Stock Compensation Expenses









308,206













382,431

















457,570













491,177













Other









1,671,757













1,772,707

















3,886,664













3,532,865













Total Operating Expenses









1,979,963













2,155,138

















4,344,234













4,024,042













































Operating Income (Loss)









(910,021





)









(704,162





)













(2,156,962





)









(1,109,455





)









































Net Income (Loss)









(969,681





)









(758,802





)













(2,280,928





)









(1,223,217





)









































Income (Loss) per Share

































Basic & Fully Diluted





$





(0.15





)





$





(0.13





)









$





(0.36





)





$





(0.20





)





































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













Basic & Fully Diluted









6,350,403













6,066,572

















6,283,516













6,066,545



















Conference Call Details









Date and Time



: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.







Call-in Information



: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or





(412) 317-5705.







Live Webcast Information



: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at



https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO



.







Replay



: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5819695. A webcast replay will be available at



https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO



.







About Precision Optics Corporation







Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, electronic imaging expertise, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions for the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit



www.poci.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.





This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.





Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.







About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future levels of expected product deliveries and projections related to future EBITDA goals. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risk factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION





22 East Broadway





Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338





Telephone: 978-630-1800







Investor Contact:







LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC





Robert Blum





Telephone: 602-889-9700







poci@lythampartners.com

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(UNAUDITED)









































December 31,

























June 30,

































2024

























2024





















ASSETS











































Current Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





212,441













$





405,278













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $121,901 at December 31, 2024 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024













3,506,395

















3,545,491













Inventories, net













3,847,827

















2,868,100













Prepaid expenses













275,041

















299,364













Total current assets













7,841,704

















7,118,233





















































Fixed Assets:









































Machinery and equipment













3,292,852

















3,341,194













Leasehold improvements













823,191

















810,914













Furniture and fixtures













506,660

















416,425

























4,622,703

















4,568,533













Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization













4,172,446

















4,074,960













Net fixed assets













450,257

















493,573





















































Operating lease right-to-use asset













101,946

















189,999













Patents, net













292,474

















286,559













Goodwill













8,824,210

















8,824,210













Total other assets













9,218,630

















9,300,768













TOTAL ASSETS









$





17,510,591













$





16,912,574























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Current Liabilities:









































Revolving line of credit









$





900,000













$





1,000,000













Current portion of capital lease obligation













36,622

















41,113













Current maturities of long-term debt













427,763

















276,928













Accounts payable













2,738,104

















1,397,313













Contract liabilities













1,417,933

















1,172,350













Accrued compensation and other













791,037

















840,662













Operating lease liability













101,946

















178,450













Total current liabilities













6,413,405

















4,906,816





















































Capital lease obligation, net of current portion













9,270

















27,369













Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs













1,611,944

















1,899,052













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













–

















11,549













Total liabilities













8,034,619

















6,844,786





















































Stockholders’ Equity:









































Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 6,355,534 shares at December 31, 2024 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024













63,555

















60,739













Additional paid-in capital













62,883,729

















61,197,433













Accumulated deficit













(53,471,312





)













(51,190,384





)









Total stockholders’ equity













9,475,972

















10,067,788





















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





17,510,591













$





16,912,574



































PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED









DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023









(UNAUDITED)

































Three Months









Ended December 31,

























Six Months









Ended December 31,

























2024

























2023





























2024

























2023















Revenues









$





4,526,907













$





4,824,289

















$





8,723,960













$





9,145,544

















































































Cost of Goods Sold













3,456,965

















3,373,313





















6,536,688

















6,230,957













Gross Profit













1,069,942

















1,450,976





















2,187,272

















2,914,587

















































































Research and Development Expenses













317,747

















221,728





















718,406

















434,486

















































































Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













1,662,216

















1,933,410





















3,625,828

















3,589,556

















































































Total Operating Expenses













1,979,963

















2,155,138





















4,344,234

















4,024,042

















































































Operating Income (Loss)













(910,021





)













(704,162





)

















(2,156,962





)













(1,109,455





)













































































Interest Expense













(59,660





)













(54,640





)

















(123,966





)













(113,762





)













































































Net Income (Loss)









$





(969,681





)









$





(758,802





)













$





(2,280,928





)









$





(1,223,217





)













































































Income (Loss) Per Share:





































































Basic and Fully Diluted









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.13





)













$





(0.36





)









$





(0.20





)













































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:





































































Basic and Fully Diluted













6,350,403

















6,066,572





















6,283,516

















6,066,545







































PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED









DECEMBER 31, 2024





AND 2023









(UNAUDITED)





































Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2024





























Number of









Shares

























Common









Stock

























Additional









Paid-in









Capital

























Accumulated









Deficit

























Total









Stockholders’









Equity



















Balance, July 1, 2024













6,073,939













$





60,739













$





61,197,433













$





(51,190,384





)









$





10,067,788













Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering













265,868

















2,659

















1,201,883

















–

















1,204,542













Proceeds from exercise of stock option













10,363

















104

















26,896

















–

















27,000













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















149,364

















–

















149,364













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(1,311,247





)













(1,311,247





)









Balance, September 30, 2024













6,350,170

















63,502

















62,575,576

















(52,501,631





)













10,137,447













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















278,206

















–

















278,206













Issuance of common stock for consulting services













5,364

















53

















29,947

















–

















30,000













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(969,681





)













(969,681





)









Balance, December 31, 2024













6,355,534













$





63,555













$





62,883,729













$





(53,471,312





)









$





9,475,972







































































































Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2023





























Number of









Shares

























Common









Stock

























Additional









Paid-in









Capital

























Accumulated









Deficit

























Total









Stockholders’









Equity



















Balance, July 1, 2023













6,066,518













$





60,665













$





60,224,934













$





(48,239,007





)









$





12,046,592













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















108,746

















–

















108,746













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(464,415





)













(464,415





)









Balance, September 30, 2023













6,066,518

















60,665

















60,333,680

















(48,703,422





)













11,690,923













Stock-based compensation













–

















–

















382,431

















–

















382,431













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options













1,000

















10

















2,690

















–

















2,700













Net loss













–

















–

















–

















(758,802





)













(758,802





)









Balance, December 31, 2023













6,067,518













$





60,675













$





60,718,801













$





(49,462,224





)









$





11,317,252



























PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













ADJUSTED EBITDA





























































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net Income (loss) (GAAP)









$





(969,682





)













$





(758,802





)













$





(2,280,928





)













$





(1,223,217





)













































































Stock based compensation













308,206





















382,431





















457,570





















491,177

















































































Depreciation and Amortization













46,338





















52,697





















94,628





















104,261

















































































Interest expense













59,660





















54,640





















123,966





















113,762

















































































Adjusted EBITDA





(non-GAAP)









$





(555,478





)













$





(269,034





)













$





(1,604,764





)













$





(514,017





)











































































