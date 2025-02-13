Precision Optics Corporation Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Launch of Unity Imaging Platform

Precision Optics reports Q2 2025 revenue of $4.5 million, a net loss of $1.0 million, and launched the Unity Imaging Platform.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. reported its second-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results, showing a revenue of $4.5 million, a slight decrease from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year but an 8% improvement from the previous quarter. Production revenue rose to $3.3 million, while engineering revenue declined to $1.2 million. The company experienced a net loss of $1.0 million compared to $0.8 million last year. The gross margin decreased to 23.6%. CEO Joseph Forkey highlighted a significant 42% sequential production growth and emphasized expectations for revenue increases driven by new single-use applications and an accelerated defense/aerospace program. The recent launch of the Unity Imaging Platform is expected to enhance opportunities in the CMOS-based endoscope market. Despite the loss, the company remains optimistic about its backlog of projects and long-term growth potential.
Potential Positives
- Revenue growth of 8% compared to the most recent sequential quarter, indicating a positive trend in sales.
- Production revenue increased by 42% sequentially, reflecting strong demand and operational improvements.
- Launch of the Unity Imaging Platform, expected to transform endoscopic imaging with reduced costs and risks.
- Receipt of a $340,000 production order from a significant client, with anticipated follow-on orders supporting growth.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased year-over-year from $4.8 million to $4.5 million, indicating a declining trend that may raise concerns about future demand.
- Engineering revenue saw a significant drop from $2.3 million in the same quarter last year to $1.2 million, suggesting potential issues in the company's R&D efficiency or market needs.
- Net loss increased to $(1.0) million compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, showing worsening financial performance.
FAQ
What were the main financial highlights for Precision Optics in Q2 2025?
In Q2 2025, Precision Optics reported $4.5 million in revenue and a net loss of $1.0 million.
How did production revenue perform compared to previous quarters?
Production revenue increased by 42% sequentially, reaching $3.3 million, marking its highest level since fiscal 2023.
What is the Unity Imaging Platform launched by Precision Optics?
The Unity Imaging Platform is a modular CMOS endoscopic system aimed at transforming endoscopic imaging device development.
What are the expectations for future revenue growth at Precision Optics?
Based on a large backlog, Precision Optics expects continued revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025.
When can investors access the conference call regarding the Q2 results?
The conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET, accessible via phone or webcast.
$POCI Insider Trading Activity
$POCI insiders have traded $POCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAYNE M COLL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,317 shares for an estimated $107,905,271
- MAHESH LAWANDE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,726 shares for an estimated $17,248,850
- JOSEPH NORMAN FORKEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,725 shares for an estimated $17,228,868
- PETER V. ANANIA sold 14,400 shares for an estimated $72,000
$POCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $POCI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 99,070 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $477,517
- BLEICHROEDER LP added 95,230 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $531,383
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 33,283 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $185,719
- WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC added 9,366 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,144
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,259 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,665
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 7,802 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,535
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,621
GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended December 31, 2024.
Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended December 31, 2024):
Revenue was $4.5 million compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and an 8 percent improvement compared to $4.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a 42 percent improvement compared to $2.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
Engineering revenue was $1.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.9 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
Gross margins were 23.6% compared to 30.1% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 26.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.
Net loss for the quarter was ($1.0) million, compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.3) million in the most recent sequential quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) million for the quarter compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.
Recent Additional Highlights:
In January 2025, POC launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is set to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.
In November 2024, POC announced receipt of an initial $340,000 production order from a large, global medical device company to provide initial stocking quantities of a new single-use ophthalmic endoscope. POC expects follow-on orders to support first year requirements after launch with delivery rates two to three times those of the initial stocking order.
In October 2024, following FDA 510(k) clearance by its customer for a single-use urological endoscope imaging assembly, POC accelerated the timeline for production deliveries against a $9 million order announced in May 2024. POC currently estimates approximately $2.7 million in product deliveries during its fiscal year ending June 2025.
“Production growth was reignited during this past quarter, up 42% sequentially, and at the highest levels since the end of fiscal 2023. This increase was driven by growth in new single-use applications and the acceleration of a defense/aerospace program for which we have received a multi-million dollar follow on production order,” commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey. “Based on the strength of our customer relationships and the success of their offerings in the market, we expect this is the beginning of a long period of significant production increases.”
“Engineering revenue was down in Q2, in part due to a major push on internal R&D to prepare our Unity Imaging Platform which we launched the last week of January. Unity is a groundbreaking platform that we believe will unlock new opportunities for growth in the CMOS-based endoscope market, including single-use endoscopy. We expect Engineering revenue to recover in the second half of the year as we re-allocate resources back to revenue bearing product development activities to satisfy increases in demand from existing and new product development customers.”
“Based on our large backlog of production programs and engineering projects, we expect continuing revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025 to drive substantial improvements in gross margin and the bottom line. We expect the investments we have made in key technologies and in our Unity Imaging Platform will result in substantial long-term growth. I look forward to ending the year on a high note,” Dr. Forkey concluded.
The following table summarizes the second quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:
Three Months
Six Months
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
4,526,907
$
4,824,289
$
8,723,960
$
9,145,544
Gross Profit
1,069,942
1,450,976
2,187,272
2,914,587
Stock Compensation Expenses
308,206
382,431
457,570
491,177
Other
1,671,757
1,772,707
3,886,664
3,532,865
Total Operating Expenses
1,979,963
2,155,138
4,344,234
4,024,042
Operating Income (Loss)
(910,021
)
(704,162
)
(2,156,962
)
(1,109,455
)
Net Income (Loss)
(969,681
)
(758,802
)
(2,280,928
)
(1,223,217
)
Income (Loss) per Share
Basic & Fully Diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic & Fully Diluted
6,350,403
6,066,572
6,283,516
6,066,545
Conference Call Details
Date and Time
: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Call-in Information
: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.
Live Webcast Information
: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at
https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO
.
Replay
: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5819695. A webcast replay will be available at
https://app.webinar.net/z0E94DknxQO
.
About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, electronic imaging expertise, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions for the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit
www.poci.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.
This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.
About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future levels of expected product deliveries and projections related to future EBITDA goals. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risk factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800
Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Telephone: 602-889-9700
poci@lythampartners.com
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
212,441
$
405,278
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $121,901 at December 31, 2024 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024
3,506,395
3,545,491
Inventories, net
3,847,827
2,868,100
Prepaid expenses
275,041
299,364
Total current assets
7,841,704
7,118,233
Fixed Assets:
Machinery and equipment
3,292,852
3,341,194
Leasehold improvements
823,191
810,914
Furniture and fixtures
506,660
416,425
4,622,703
4,568,533
Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization
4,172,446
4,074,960
Net fixed assets
450,257
493,573
Operating lease right-to-use asset
101,946
189,999
Patents, net
292,474
286,559
Goodwill
8,824,210
8,824,210
Total other assets
9,218,630
9,300,768
TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,510,591
$
16,912,574
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Revolving line of credit
$
900,000
$
1,000,000
Current portion of capital lease obligation
36,622
41,113
Current maturities of long-term debt
427,763
276,928
Accounts payable
2,738,104
1,397,313
Contract liabilities
1,417,933
1,172,350
Accrued compensation and other
791,037
840,662
Operating lease liability
101,946
178,450
Total current liabilities
6,413,405
4,906,816
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
9,270
27,369
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs
1,611,944
1,899,052
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
–
11,549
Total liabilities
8,034,619
6,844,786
Stockholders’ Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 6,355,534 shares at December 31, 2024 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024
63,555
60,739
Additional paid-in capital
62,883,729
61,197,433
Accumulated deficit
(53,471,312
)
(51,190,384
)
Total stockholders’ equity
9,475,972
10,067,788
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
17,510,591
$
16,912,574
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months
Ended December 31,
Six Months
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
4,526,907
$
4,824,289
$
8,723,960
$
9,145,544
Cost of Goods Sold
3,456,965
3,373,313
6,536,688
6,230,957
Gross Profit
1,069,942
1,450,976
2,187,272
2,914,587
Research and Development Expenses
317,747
221,728
718,406
434,486
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
1,662,216
1,933,410
3,625,828
3,589,556
Total Operating Expenses
1,979,963
2,155,138
4,344,234
4,024,042
Operating Income (Loss)
(910,021
)
(704,162
)
(2,156,962
)
(1,109,455
)
Interest Expense
(59,660
)
(54,640
)
(123,966
)
(113,762
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(969,681
)
$
(758,802
)
$
(2,280,928
)
$
(1,223,217
)
Income (Loss) Per Share:
Basic and Fully Diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Fully Diluted
6,350,403
6,066,572
6,283,516
6,066,545
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024
AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2024
Number of
Shares
Common
Stock
Additional
Paid-in
Capital
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
Stockholders’
Equity
Balance, July 1, 2024
6,073,939
$
60,739
$
61,197,433
$
(51,190,384
)
$
10,067,788
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering
265,868
2,659
1,201,883
–
1,204,542
Proceeds from exercise of stock option
10,363
104
26,896
–
27,000
Stock-based compensation
–
–
149,364
–
149,364
Net loss
–
–
–
(1,311,247
)
(1,311,247
)
Balance, September 30, 2024
6,350,170
63,502
62,575,576
(52,501,631
)
10,137,447
Stock-based compensation
–
–
278,206
–
278,206
Issuance of common stock for consulting services
5,364
53
29,947
–
30,000
Net loss
–
–
–
(969,681
)
(969,681
)
Balance, December 31, 2024
6,355,534
$
63,555
$
62,883,729
$
(53,471,312
)
$
9,475,972
Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2023
Number of
Shares
Common
Stock
Additional
Paid-in
Capital
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
Stockholders’
Equity
Balance, July 1, 2023
6,066,518
$
60,665
$
60,224,934
$
(48,239,007
)
$
12,046,592
Stock-based compensation
–
–
108,746
–
108,746
Net loss
–
–
–
(464,415
)
(464,415
)
Balance, September 30, 2023
6,066,518
60,665
60,333,680
(48,703,422
)
11,690,923
Stock-based compensation
–
–
382,431
–
382,431
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
1,000
10
2,690
–
2,700
Net loss
–
–
–
(758,802
)
(758,802
)
Balance, December 31, 2023
6,067,518
$
60,675
$
60,718,801
$
(49,462,224
)
$
11,317,252
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(969,682
)
$
(758,802
)
$
(2,280,928
)
$
(1,223,217
)
Stock based compensation
308,206
382,431
457,570
491,177
Depreciation and Amortization
46,338
52,697
94,628
104,261
Interest expense
59,660
54,640
123,966
113,762
Adjusted EBITDA
(non-GAAP)
$
(555,478
)
$
(269,034
)
$
(1,604,764
)
$
(514,017
)
