Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (PEYE.OB) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$1.40 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.40 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$1.41 million, or -$0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to $6.18 million from $4.72 million last year.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.40 Mln. vs. -$1.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.18 vs. -$0.23 last year. -Revenue: $6.18 Mln vs. $4.72 Mln last year.

The Company projects for the FY26 revenue to be in excess of $25 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.