Precision Optics Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Split - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. said it will affect a 1-for-3 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for the planned listing of the common stock on Nasdaq. The reverse stock split is scheduled to become effective after the close of business on October 26, 2022. The stock is then expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 27, 2022, under the temporary ticker symbol, PEYED. Once the listing on Nasdaq occurs, the trading symbol for the shares will change to POCI.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of company's common stock outstanding from 16,915,089 shares to approximately 5,638,363 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.