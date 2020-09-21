PMV Pharmaceuticals, an early stage biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Cranbury, NJ-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, PMV Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $714 million.



The company's lead candidate, PC14586, is designed to potently and selectively correct p53 misfolding caused by a specific p53 mutation while sparing wild-type p53. The company is initially pursuing a tumor-agnostic development strategy and submitted an IND for PC14586 in August 2020, with a Phase 1/2 trial planned for the 2H20.



PMV Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PMVP. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Precision oncology biotech PMV Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.