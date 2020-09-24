PMV Pharmaceuticals, an early stage biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer, raised $212 million by offering 11.8 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18.



The Cranbury, NJ-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PMVP. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Precision oncology biotech PMV Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $18, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



