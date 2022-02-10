Markets

Precision Drilling Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS, PD.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to C$27.34 million or C$2.05 per share from C$37.52 million or C$2.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter surged 46.4 percent to C$295.20 million from C$201.69 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$1.41 per share on revenues of C$222.29 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular