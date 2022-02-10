Precision Drilling Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS, PD.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to C$27.34 million or C$2.05 per share from C$37.52 million or C$2.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter surged 46.4 percent to C$295.20 million from C$201.69 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$1.41 per share on revenues of C$222.29 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

