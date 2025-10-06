Precision Drilling Promotes Carey Ford To Succeed Kevin Neveu As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Precision Drilling Corp. (PD) announced Monday that, as part of its long-standing succession plan, Carey Ford has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Ford succeeds Kevin Neveu, who has retired after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board since 2007. Neveu will continue in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition of duties and responsibilities to Ford.

Ford joined Precision in May 2011 and has served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since March 2016. He previously held the positions of Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations and Senior Vice President, Finance Operations.

Prior to joining Precision, Ford spent seven years as an investment banker at Simmons & Co. International serving clients in the oilfield service sector. Before Simmons, Ford worked as a financial analyst at Arthur Andersen and as an Associate at The Sterling Group.

The Board also announced two key leadership appointments. Gene Stahl has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. He brings in more than 28 years of experience with the company, including leadership in marketing and North American drilling operations.

Dustin Honing has been named Chief Financial Officer after nearly 15 years with Precision, where he advanced through accounting, finance, operational support, and investor relations roles, most recently serving as Vice President, Operations Finance.

