Is Precision Drilling (PDS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Precision Drilling (PDS). PDS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.40 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.95. Over the last 12 months, PDS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.52 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 8.11.

Investors should also recognize that PDS has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PDS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.16. PDS's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PDS has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Precision Drilling's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PDS is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

