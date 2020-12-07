Precision Drilling (PDS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.7%

Precision Drilling Corporation PDS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 3208.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Precision Drilling currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry may consider Noble Corporation NE, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.