Precision Drilling Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX: PD.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.26, changing hands as low as $83.50 per share. Precision Drilling Corp. shares are currently trading off about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PD's low point in its 52 week range is $58.18 per share, with $116.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.