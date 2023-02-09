Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Precision Drilling Corp. (Symbol: PDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.92, changing hands as low as $61.75 per share. Precision Drilling Corp. shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.34 per share, with $87.3618 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.89.

