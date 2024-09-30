Precision BioSciences Reports CTA Submissions For PBGENE-HBV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences (DTIL) has submitted Clinical Trial Applications to initiate a Phase 1study evaluating PBGENE-HBV. The company said it is on track to submit additional regulatory applications as part of its global Phase 1 regulatory strategy for PBGENE-HBV. The next update on the PBGENE-HBV program is expected to take place before the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting in November.

PBGENE-HBV is the company's wholly owned in vivo gene editing program designed to potentially cure chronic hepatitis B virus by eliminating cccDNA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.