Precision BioSciences Inc Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

March 27, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$16.289 million, or -$4.06 per share. This compares with -$28.488 million, or -$7.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.6% to $7.038 million from $10.598 million last year.

Precision BioSciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$16.289 Mln. vs. -$28.488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$4.06 vs. -$7.70 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.038 Mln vs. $10.598 Mln last year.

