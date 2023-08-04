Precision BioSciences Inc Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$11.89 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$31.04 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 418.1% to $19.79 million from $3.82 million last year.

Precision BioSciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$11.89 Mln. vs. -$31.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $19.79 Mln vs. $3.82 Mln last year.

