Precision BioSciences In Deal With TG Therapeutics On Cell Therapy Azer-cel

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) Tuesday announced a deal with TG Therapeutics, Inc., granting exclusive license to develop Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel) for autoimmune diseases, and all other non-oncology indications.

As per the deal, Precision will receive up to $17.5 million in up front and near-term payments with potential for up to $288 Million in other development milestone payments. The upfront payment of $7.5 million will consist of cash and the purchase of 2,920,816 shares of Precision by TG Therapeutics

The company said cash from this transaction are expected to extend Precision's cash runway into the first half of 2026 and through clinical phase 1 readouts for its wholly owned in Vivo gene editing programs.

