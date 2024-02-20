Precision BioSciences Enters Patent License Agreement With Caribou Biosciences

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) announced that it had granted Caribou Biosciences, a non-exclusive, worldwide license, with the right to sublicense, to one of Precision's foundational cell therapy patent families for use with CRISPR in the field of human therapeutics.

Precision BioSciences will receive an upfront payment and, upon commercialization by Caribou, royalties on net sales of licensed products. Also, for each occurrence of certain strategic transactions, Precision is eligible to receive a specific tiered milestone payment.

