PRECISION BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $DTIL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES ($DTIL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,360,500 and earnings of -$2.00 per share.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $DTIL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL AMOROSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,850 shares for an estimated $196,701 .

. J. JEFFERSON SMITH (Chief Research Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,441 shares for an estimated $50,030 .

. DARIO SCIMECA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,788 shares for an estimated $48,916 .

. JOHN ALEXANDER KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,113 shares for an estimated $30,316 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN BUEHLER purchased 4,320 shares for an estimated $21,081

GENO J GERMANO purchased 3,605 shares for an estimated $16,186

MELINDA BROWN purchased 3,016 shares for an estimated $13,722

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of PRECISION BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DTIL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

